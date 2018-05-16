Emirates NBD partnership to strengthen trade finance capabilities

This partnership is in line with Emirates NBD’s digital strategy as the bank continues to lead innovation in digital banking in the region and actively participate in the fintech ecosystem.

Launched in 2017, CCRManager is a digital trade finance platform that connects various banks and financial institutions to originate and distribute trade assets. Counting almost 40 global financial institutions members across 17 countries, the web-based platform was developed collaboratively with leading trade finance institutions globally and will enable banks in the Middle East to manage their capital, credit, and liquidity needs more effectively.

“We continue to leverage digital banking solutions and are pleased to be the first bank in the region to join CCRManager. This will strengthen our competitive edge and enhance the bank’s origination and distribution capabilities. Partnering with global fintech enterprises such as CCRManager enables us to provide a unique proposition to customers to support their trade flows across various geograhies and get easier access to liquidity. I look forward to doing more with the community on CCRManager,” said Sumit Aggarwal, EVP and Head of Transaction Banking, Emirates NBD.

Emirates NBD currently has presence across key international trade corridors from the Middle East and North Africa (UAE, Egypt and KSA) across to Asia (Singapore, China, Indonesia and India) and the UK (London).

“We are delighted by the confidence that Emirates NBD has placed in CCRManager. The bank has been recognised globally for its leadership in fostering innovation. This is also in our DNA and we look forward to working closely with Emirates NBD and other banks in the region to rapidly develop and launch new capabilities that will deliver true value,” said Tan Kah Chye, Executive Chairman and Founder of CCRManager.