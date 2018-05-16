Accenture appoints Country Managing Director for Saudi Arabia

Accenture has appointed Khaled Al-Dhaher as Country Managing Director for Saudi Arabia, effective today. Al-Dhaher will be responsible for managing operations and driving Accenture’s digital consulting strategy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Dhaher brings with him considerable experience in delivering state-of-the-art and innovative solutions in industries ranging from financial services, retail/wholesale and manufacturing to oil and gas and distribution. Prior to joining Accenture, Al-Dhaher was the managing director for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s business in Saudi Arabia, where he drove profitable growth and market-share expansion across HPE business groups. Earlier, Khaled held numerous leadership roles in the technology and banking solutions practices of Microsoft, Oracle and other multinational organisations.

“We are delighted to welcome Khaled to lead Accenture in Saudi Arabia, where we take an innovation-led approach to help our clients ‘imagine and invent’ their future now. Khaled’s wealth of experience will help us continue to deliver our promise to clients: to make them future-ready, world-class institutions and embrace the government’s transformation and innovation agenda as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030,” said Omar Boulos, regional managing director of Accenture in the Middle East and Turkey.

Since 2011, Accenture has been leading digital transformation for a wide variety of clients in the region, from government entities to private enterprises and multinationals.

Al-Dhaher said, “With Accenture looking to drive digital consulting and transformation in the Kingdom, this is an exciting time to be joining this reputable company. My priority is to work closely with our clients in the public and private sectors as well as our partners in the Kingdom to create robust solutions and achieve tangible economic growth.”

Al-Dhaher holds a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.