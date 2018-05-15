UAE digital bank attracts 10,000 new customers per month

Liv., the lifestyle digital, mobile-only bank for millennials launched by Emirates NBD, has attracted 10,000 new customers every month during its first year of operations.

Established in 2017, Liv. is the fastest growing bank in the UAE, said Emirates NBD in a statement.

Emirates NBD’s Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management and Jayash Patel, head of Liv., shared details of the bank’s grow at a press conference, saying that five in six customers are millennials and new to Emirates NBD with new accounts being opened 24/7, including from remote areas of the country, according to a report by Arabian Business.

The overall cost to income ratios are about half of the main bank while a high engagement level is being seen with logins every two days on average, according to officials.

During the press conference the launch of Liv. Goals, a new feature that allows customers to set and save towards financial goals, was also announced.