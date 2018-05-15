ADS Investment Solutions licences new FTSE Russell Saudi Arabia index

The FTSE ADS Custom Saudi Minimum Variance Index has been developed in collaboration with Abu Dhabi-based international financial services company, ADS Investment Solutions. The index has been licensed by ADS Investment Solutions for a new exchange traded fund (ETF), incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), to be listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The FTSE ADS Custom Saudi Minimum Variance Index employs a rules-based approach and has been designed to minimise the volatility of the FTSE Saudi Arabia All Cap Index, based on historical return information. The index has been carefully constructed with constraints applied to enhance diversification and to avoid over concentration to any stock or sector.

“FTSE Russell has a strong track record of innovating for its global customers, creating a variety of custom products to capture different aspects of the market. We are delighted to collaborate with ADS Investment Solutions, to support the development of the local capital markets and the growing demand for investment in the Middle East. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with leading providers such as ADS Investment Solutions to bring new index-linked strategies to the market,” said Mark Makepeace, CEO, FTSE Russell.

The launch follows FTSE Russell’s recent interim country classification review and announcement confirming that Saudi Arabia will be promoted to Emerging Market status. FTSE Russell will begin including Saudi Arabian domestic stocks into the FTSE Emerging Index from March 2019. Saudi Arabia will be the largest Middle East market in the FTSE Emerging Index with an overall weighting of c. 2.7 per cent. Within the FTSE Global All Cap Index, Saudi Arabia is projected to have an index weight of c. 0.25 per cent. Due to this large projected size within the FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Russell proposes to implement the inclusion of Saudi Arabia in several tranches to assist index trackers in their ability to efficiently replicate the underlying benchmark change. The inclusion is expected to be fully completed by December 2019.

“This strategic step is crucial for the financial services market in the region. The creation of a new fund platform in ADGM will open the door for local and regional investors, allowing them to capitalise on opportunities through trading in this local market. This initiative is in line with the strategic visions of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to be key players in the financial services industry. We are keen to join efforts with FTSE Russell to offer our investors the opportunities to invest in the Saudi market. This approach is supported by our long history and experience in the financial services sector,” said Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood, Chairman of ADS Investment Solutions.