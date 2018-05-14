Access World Logistics opens Jafza facility with AED 40 million investments

The facility, with a storage capacity in excess of 100,000 freight tons of multiple products, has a 15,200 square-metre covered warehouse with very narrow aisle (VNA) racking systems as well as bulk-stowage, air-conditioned space, as well as ambient-temperature warehousing space, plus an open-storage yard of about 7,500 square metres.

The fast-track project was completed in less than 10 months from the ground-breaking, which was held in July 2017. The logistics company is also in the process of commissioning a 1 MWp roof-top PV panel system to meet most of its power requirements through solar energy.

The facility, built over a 40,000 square-metre plot, has a total investment of about AED40 million.

Peter M. Waszkis, CEO, Access World said the company has grown from a small localised family-owned company in the 1930s, to a global organisation spanning 25 countries, over 100 warehouses and a 1000-plus strong workforce. Today, we are part of London Stock Exchange-listed Glencore Group, the Swiss commodities giant. “Our organisation has strived to change, adapt, grow and evolve to meet the demands of the businesses and markets we operate in globally – handling, transporting and storing goods from the deepest darkest Africa to the Chinese Hinterland; from the Andes in Peru to the outskirts of Busan. Our vision is to deliver value to all stakeholders by providing comprehensive logistics solutions in a competitive, efficient and safe environment.”

Access World operates a global network of warehouses, specialising in providing end-to-end logistics services for a range of commodities and general cargo, and are accredited by the London Metal Exchange (LME) as well as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group). Founded in 1910, Rais Hassan Saadi (RHS) Group ranks among the leading commercial enterprises in Dubai, with their core business being shipping and freight-related services.

Kishore Natarajan, General Manager of Access World Logistics, added that at this new facility, the company intends to provide the full range of logistics and warehousing services for non-ferrous metals, steel & OCTG, soft commodities, excise goods, wood products, paper and pulp, petrochemicals, industrial raw materials, project cargo, heavy machinery, automotive goods, FMCG and an array of general cargo.