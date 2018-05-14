High net worth investors favour fintech

Analysis of the preferences of the registered investors of Capitama, which includes more than 300 individuals, family offices, PE firms and investment offices has indicated that fintech and technology investment opportunities more generally are the two most popular sectors among investors.

Capitama’s current registered investors have a total annual investment capacity of GBP 7.6 billion. Of this total capacity, investors have expressed an annual investment capacity of GBP 5 billion into private equity opportunities, with GBP 2.3 billion total annual investment in debt and Income opportunities. The interest of the registered investors in philanthropic and social impact opportunities currently stands at GBP 300 million per year. This is an additional theme on Capitama given the rise in interest in these organisations from wealthy individuals and organisations.

“Fintech is a sector that has seen huge growth in the past three years and evidence suggests it’s just the start. Our data shows that investors see real value in the companies operating in this space, and that they see a strong future for the UK fintech scene despite Brexit. We’re also really excited about the commitment of investors to look at philanthropic and social impact investing. GBP 300 million is a considerable total of investable capital and we hope to be able to help put this to good use,” said Simon Ramery, Co-Founder and CEO at Capitama.

Around 69 per cent of Capitama investors are interested in fintech investment opportunities and 67 per cent want to see software and technology deals. Of the nine different investment types available on Capitama, growth funding is the most popular, with 83 per cent of Capitama registered investors interested in this area, followed by early stage investments (72 per cent), buy-outs (63 per cent), and real estate (47 per cent).

“Over half of our registered investors are individuals, showing that private investment is a thriving and growing trend. This community is interested in a diverse range of investment opportunities, from buy-out, to growth and philanthropic opportunities but principally having more control and choice over where they invest their capital. We launched Capitama with the aim to help businesses raise capital and scale their businesses efficiently. As we continue to grow and introduce more Investors to the platform we hope to help more companies reach their potential,” said Brett de Bank, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Capitama.

Capitama currently has 12 live opportunities, amongst those include Simba Sleep, an online mattress supplier and one of the UK’s fastest growing company’s’, Quiqup an innovative on demand, last mile logistics services and solutions company and City Harvest a food redistribution charity. Via Capitama, City Harvest is seeking GBP 2.5m of additional investment to deliver 23,000 nutritious meals a week to those living in poverty in London.