ADGM launches business e-services portal

The portal provides access to services related to visas, work permits, letters, event permits, mailboxes and much more. ACCESSADGM also allows guest users to register on the portal to request a subset of services such as permits for conducting events, trainings, and seminars on Al Maryah Island. Both registered entities and guest users will receive real-time notifications and have the option to request and pay for services online, according to state news agency WAM.

"We are in an era where transactions can be completed with a click of a button. ACCESSADGM, will allow users to benefit from a wide range of e-services and simplify business processes anytime, anywhere. ACCESSADGM is one of many initiatives that will transform ADGM into a fully digital platform and will enhance client experience as well as strengthen ADGM’s position as a leading IFC in the region,” said Dhaher Bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority.

The portal has an easy-to-use interface and enhanced transparency features, providing users with alerts and reminders on upcoming expiry dates for employment visas and licenses. It allows clients to have a full view of the status of their requests, as well as visibility of company accounts with the option to generate real-time detailed statements and book visa related medical appointments. Furthermore, ACCESSADGM serves as an additional communication channel, where clients can submit enquiries, feedback and suggestions.

Through initiatives such as ACCESSADGM, ADGM is aligning itself with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to implement smart transformation initiatives. ADGM’s commitment to widening the implementation of comprehensive, digital solutions stems from the ability of smart environments to foster sustainability, increase transparency and economic diversity. This portal will result in the transition from paper-based processes to fully-automated services to further ADGM’s objective to become a fully digital platform and evolve into a smart ecosystem, WAM added.