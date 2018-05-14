UAE and Nigeria exchange instruments of ratification on judicial agreements

The agreements were signed between both countries regarding the apprehension of criminals, extraditing convicted persons, providing mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, as well as for legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters, according to UAE state news agency WAM.

The agreements between the countries will be effective as of 13 June 2018.

The ceremony for exchanging the instruments of ratification took place between Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s General Diwan, in the presence of Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Justice.

Al Jarman and the ambassador exchanged the instruments of ratification related to matters of mutual interest between both countries and discussed subjects of cooperation in different fields.