Ithmaar Bank launches a new eBanking service

In line with the bank’s customer-centric approach and commitment to continuously enhance its’ customer experience, the revamped Ithmaar Bank eBanking services offering includes new services and innovative solutions that are now available entirely online.

The user-friendly new eBanking service from Veripark provides Ithmaar Bank customers with a dynamic digital platform, which is accessible directly from tablets, mobile phones and computers at any time and from anywhere in the world. It also allows existing customers to seamlessly execute many of their regular banking transactions and services without ever having to visit a branch.

They can, for example, immediately and in real-time, open various types of accounts, order new cheque books, issue eCards or transfer funds at the click of a button or the tap of a touchscreen. They can also apply for financing or credit cards or even supplementary credit cards for family members, pay multiple bills and manage their personal budgets. As an additional feature, Ithmaar Bank has also introduced the feature of secure image for login to the new eBanking service to provide customers with additional cyber security.

“This is complemented by the recently launched state of the art queuing system accessible from mobile devices and the upgrade of the Bank’s Core Banking System from legacy Oracle FLEXCUBE to the new FLEXCUBE, providing a strong foundation for future business growth, enabling automation of several processes for back office and risk, thereby improving operational control, efficiency and doing away with adhoc manual overheads. We have also implemented the latest FLEXCUBE origination for end-to-end tracking of finance from sales desk application for all our finance products. Oracle Hyperion solution has been implemented for consolidation, budgeting and planning,” said said Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdul Rahim.