DED ‘Business Map’ records 1,848 new licences in April

The emirate has remained a destination of choice for investment in diverse business sectors. The Business Map digital platform of DED saw 26,498 business registration and licensing transactions being completed during the month as economic diversification and competitiveness continued to strengthen the emirate’s ability to sustain business growth.

The platform tracks business registration and licensing in DED and seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each licence category, including their numbers and distribution as well as investor trends on a monthly basis. Overall business registration and licensing (BRL) activity and its distribution across sectors and areas in the emirate reaffirms improved investor confidence in the expansionary spending policies and growth potential in Dubai.

The Business Map showed that licence renewals accounted for about 12,670 transactions in April while 3,305 transactions were related to trade name reservation, 3,778 to auto renewals, 87 to instant licences and 117 transactions to e-Trader licences.

The distribution of BRL activity across sectors, categories and areas also underline the broad appeal that Dubai retains as a business and investment hub as well as the advanced sustainability levels achieved by the emirate. Among the new licences issued, 58.6 per cent were commercial, 38.9 per cent professional, 1.5 per cent related to tourism and one per cent, industrial.

Bur Dubai accounted for the lion’s share (854) among the new licences, Deira had 834, New Dubai 150, and Hatta 10. The top 10 sub-regions that accounted for 56 per cent of all the transactions were: Burj Khalifa (12.6 per cent), New Dubai (9.3 per cent), Al Marar (6.8 per cent), Naif (5.3 per cent), Garhoud (4.8 per cent), Port Saeed (4.6 per cent), Dubai World Trade Centre 1 (4.4 per cent,) Hor Al Anz (3.5 per cent), Karama (2.4 per cent), and Al Wasl (2.3 per cent).

The outsourced service centres of DED continued to witness hectic activity in April too accounting for 20,146 transactions, or 74 per cent of the total, demonstrating their vital role in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai.

Trade and repair services accounted for 35.7 per cent of the April 2018 transactions, followed by real estate, leasing and business services (22.5 per cent), community and personal services (12.5 per cent), construction (11.6 per cent), hotels group (8.1 per cent), transport, storage and communications (3.4 per cent), manufacturing (3.2 per cent), financial brokerage (2.3 per cent), education (1.4 per cent), health and labour (0.9 per cent) and agriculture (0.7 per cent).

The top 10 nationalities among BRL customers in April were India, Pakistan, Egypt, China, Britain, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh in that order.