JAFZA petrochemical companies generate AED 16 billion

Jafza is home to 526 companies in the sector from 67 countries and will be exhibiting its services in the petrochemical sector at the 10th GPCA Supply Chain Conference in Dubai.

“Creating better supply chains depends on industry collaboration and sharing of knowledge to help the sector identify and resolve inefficiency. Real-time data is now the norm and the need for collaboration grows as well. we understand the value it offers and are pleased to support the GPCA given that the value and volume of trade through Jafza reinforces the national economy,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World.

In is his keynote speech to the conference, Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and CEO of Jafza, highlighted the value of sector-wide collaboration, citing both Dubai and DP World’s success.

Recent studies suggest that more than 80 per cent of organisations globally agree that increasing collaboration with internal and external stakeholders can drive bottom line results and reduce costs in the supply chain. The event will cover a wide range of topics ranging for current global trends, technology disruption, collaboration, business optimisation, procurement and organisational culture with case studies from around the world.