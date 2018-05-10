RAKBANK launches co-branded Credit Card with Air Arabia and Mastercard

The offering involves Air Arabia’s loyalty programme called Air Rewards that is based on spend rather than miles.

Additionally, ‘Air Rewards’ can be accumulated whenever cardholders make a purchase in the UAE or internationally on their co-branded Card, which can be redeemed conveniently all year round in the form of flights, meals and baggage vouchers with Air Arabia. The Air Arabia co-branded Mastercard Platinum Credit Card also offers a 0 per cent easy payment plan of up to 12 months without a processing fee. Likewise, cardholders will benefit from the complimentary Sharjah Airport drop off and pickup services to and from anywhere in Dubai or Sharjah.

Air Arabia is the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest Low Cost Carrier (LCC). The carrier fly passengers to over 140 destinations spread across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe. The airline operates from four main hubs—Sharjah International Airport and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in the UAE, Mohamed V International Airport in Casablanca, Morocco and Borg Al Arab International Airport in Alexandria, Egypt.