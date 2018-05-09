First-ever 'Waqf and blockchain' forum to be held in Middle East

The first ever International Waqf and Blockchain Forum with the theme of “Harnessing the Power of Blockchain technology for the Global Development of Waqf” is set to be hosted by Finterra in Dubai.

"The forum will serve as a platform to explore the boundaries of new waqf developments and initiatives. It will shed light on new thoughts and ideas, in the quest for transformation and management of a sustainable socio-economic path for Muslim nations across the entire globe," said a statement.

Commenting on the success of the forum, Mr Hamid Rashid said, “Dubai is a budding sphere of opportunity that encompasses the fast-growing Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) markets, which are undergoing substantial demographic shifts and have younger, more technologically savvy populations. We are extremely honored to host the first ever forum here, to collectively use blockchain technology to modernise the management of Islamic development.”