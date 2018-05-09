DLD look at real estate investment in Egypt

The visit was part of DLD’s ongoing efforts to discuss possible cooperation opportunities between the two countries in the field of investment through the real estate roadshow and workshops held by the Center in Cairo. During the visit, the Center organised a round table for media professionals and a special meeting with female investors from Egypt, which was held in the presence of several Egyptian businesswomen interested in investing in Dubai’s real estate market.

HE Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center said that the visit allowed a new audience of potential Egyptian investors to be reached and offer them attractive investment opportunities, and to introduce Egyptian investors to the unique investment characteristics of Dubai’s real estate market.

During the visit, the Center's delegation received an invitation from the Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban Communities and held a meeting at the Ministry's headquarters, during which the latest projects in Egypt were reviewed including the administrative capital and El Alamein. The meeting also explored new ways for the two countries to cooperate and exchange expertise.

Another meeting attended by investors and decision-makers in the real estate sector discussed how to collaboratively promote real estate investment in Dubai. The meeting was attending by the President of the 6th Of October Investors Association, the Secretary General of The Egyptian Federation of Investors Association, the President of the Real Estate Development Chamber, and Amar Misr Constructions, in addition to several leading individual and corporate investors.