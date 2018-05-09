European Islamic bank appoints SEO of DIFC branch

BLME, one of the largest Islamic banks in Europe, operates out of Dubai International Finance Centre and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Kazerooni’s appointment reflects BLME’s commitment to building a successful and sustainable Wealth Management offering. Wealth Management and BLME’s clients in the GCC are central to the Bank’s strategy and key to its growth plans. To support this strategy, BLME has appointed Rayan who will head the Bank’s expansion in the GCC and MENA region from the DIFC.

Kazerooni brings over 20 years of experience with a successful career spanning investment and corporate banking. Before joining BLME, he was Senior Executive Officer of a regional investment firm. Prior to this, Kazerooni was the Regional Director at two other Islamic Banks where he focused on alternative investments, corporate finance and building teams successfully covering the GCC.

He joins the Wealth Management team reporting into Andrew Ball, Head of Wealth Management.

The DIFC is committed to building Islamic finance and support the Emirate’s ambition to be the Capital of the Islamic Economy.