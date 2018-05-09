Oil prices up as US exits nuclear deal

The jump in prices came after US President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran, likely curbing the OPEC member’s crude exports in an already tight market, Reuters said.

The agreement with Iran was reached at the end of 2015, and on Tuesday Trump pulled the US out of the agreement, increasing the risk of uncertainty over global oil supplies.

According to Reuters, Brent crude oil futures rose to a session high of $76.75 per barrel, their highest since November 2014. In China, the biggest single buyer of Iranian oil, Shanghai crude futures hit their highest in dollar terms since they were launched in late May, at around $73.25 per barrel.

Iran played a key role as a major oil exporter in 2016 after international sanctions against it were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, with its April exports standing above 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), making it the third biggest exporter of crude within OPEC, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The US will likely re-impose sanctions on Iran, which will ultimately affect Iran’s oil exports.

ANZ bank said Trump’s decision “puts into place a scenario that could see the crude oil market tighten significantly in H2 2018 and into next year,” reported Reuters.