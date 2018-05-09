Saxo Bank appoints new CEO for MENA Region

Steve Weller will be based in Saxo Bank’s Dubai office and report directly to Damian Bunce, CCO of Saxo Bank.

In his new role, Weller will assume the overall responsibility to grow and develop the business and client base in the region by making Saxo Bank the first choice for traders, investors and wholesale clients in the region.

Weller has more than 25 years of international experience and know-how in the global foreign exchange market. Most recently, he was Managing Director and Global Head of Sberbank of Russia’s (CIB) foreign exchange business. Before joining Sberbank CIB he was the head of Foreign Exchange Asia-Pacific at Barclays PLC, based in Singapore and previous to this the global head of FX spot and forward trading at Lehman Brothers.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Steve on board as the CEO of the MENA region. Steve is a highly accomplished, resourceful and results-focused senior executive with a proven track record in consistently delivering robust and sustainable results. The MENA region is central to Saxo Bank’s strategy and we have a truly unique offering to bring to the market. We need to execute effectively on the many opportunities and I am very excited that Steve will lead these efforts,” said Bunce.

Weller said he looks forward to helping develop Saxo Bank’s business in Dubai and the wider MENA region. “With the financial industry’s attention increasingly turning to technology and digital client experience, Saxo’s reputation in fintech makes it the perfect place to operate in order to be at the forefront of these developments.”