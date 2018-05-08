Fake goods worth over AED 82. 6 million seized in Ajman

The goods are worth over AED 82,6 million and DED-Ajman will take legal action against the violators, demonstrating the department's commitment to ensure the implementation of local and federal laws that prevent fraud in various forms, including the move to curb the promulgation of counterfeit goods, which constitutes a clear violation of the law and a threat to the society and the consumer.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Relations Department, DED-Ajman, stressed on the department's continuing commitment towards the implementation of inspection campaigns in cooperation with relevant authorities and trademark representatives in the country--seizing these counterfeit items and help reduce the illegal piracy trade in the emirate.

"DED-Ajman works hard to apprehend these violators--seizing their fake items and imposing strict penalties. These efforts fall in line with our move to help create a fair consumer and investment environment that not only supports economic growth but reduces incidences of fraudulent commercial practices,” said Al Suwaidi.

Al Suwaidi added that DED—Ajman remains committed to controlling and seizing fake goods in an effort to achieve a balance between the rights of consumers, traders and trademarks as the first step towards creating a safe and competitive economic environment that supports the development of various vital economic sectors. “Our priority is to protect consumers who are victims of legal violations by some sellers, such as promoting and trading illegal goods that fall under the category of commercial fraud, counterfeiting, forging and violation of intellectual property laws.”

Instances of commercial fraud and related practices can be reported through the DED-Ajman hotline number 80070 or via email at info@ajmanded.ae