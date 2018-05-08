Sudan and Saudi Arabia discuss five-year oil aid agreement

Abdulrahman Othman, Sudan’s Oil Minister, said the deal could provide an estimated 1.8 million tonnes of oil a year to Sudan, which in recent months has been hit by a sharp foreign currency crisis and an acute fuel shortage that has forced people to queue at gas stations for hours, according to a recent Reuters report.

Sudan, once an oil exporter, was forced to begin importing it after the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output and its main source of foreign currency.

Reuters said a source in the presidency’s office in Khartoum said the final agreement is expected to be signed within days. Khartoum has been expecting financial support from wealthy Gulf Arab allies but little has trickled into the sprawling country of 40 million people.