Latest News
Monday 07, May 2018 by Jessica Combes

2018 Banker Middle East Industry Awards

 

Banking giants across MENA attend the annual gala awards dinner 


The Banker Middle East Industry Awards, in association with Maserati, took place on 3 May 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC in front of a packed audience from across the MENA region's banking and financial services industry.

Leaders from across the industry were among the 400 guests attending the annual awards presentation to recognise the Best Banks and Fastest Growing Banks as determined by CPI Financial's BME100 research, based on quantitative analysis of financials from the top one hundred banks across the region.

In a gala evening compèred by Dubai Eye's Business Breakfast presenter, Richard Dean, the achievements of other banks and financial institutions in specific sectors and countries were also recognised through awards based on the voting of Banker Middle East readers and other registered users of CPI Financial's website at cpifinancial.net.

Commenting on the success of the event, Tony Long, CEO of CPI Financial said, "The 2018 Banker Middle East awards once again showed that the best players in the banking and financial services industry across the Middle East are very much at the top of their game and the impressive growth from some of the challengers demonstrates there is great potential rising through the ranks."  
  

 

strong>Winners:

Best Corporate Bank – UAE        
National Bank of Fujairah

Best Commercial Bank – UAE     
National Bank of Fujairah

Best Commercial Bank – Kuwait              
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Private Bank – Kuwait         
Ahli United Bank Kuwait

Best Human Resources Development – Kuwait   
Ahli United Bank Kuwait

Best Retail Bank – KSA  
Al Rajhi Bank

Best Brokerage Company – Middle East
Al Ramz Capital

Best Market Maker –  Middle East          
Al Ramz Capital

Best Banking Service Provider – Middle East       
Avaya

Best Corporate Bank – Lebanon
Blom Bank

Most Innovative Consulting Firm – Middle East  
Cedar Consulting

Best Digital Banking Technology – Middle East   
Edgeverve

Best Customer Acquisition – Kuwait       
Kuwait International Bank

Best Retail Bank – Middle East  
Mashreq Bank

Best Digital Bank – UAE
Mashreq Bank

Best Corporate Digital Bank – KSA           
National Commercial Bank

Best Digital Bank – KSA 
National Commercial Bank

Best IT Risk Management – KSA
SAMBA Bank

Best IT Solutions – KSA  
SAMBA Bank

Best Trade Finance Bank – Iraq 
Trade Bank of Iraq

Best Corporate Bank – Kuwait   
Warba Bank

Best Investment Bank – Kuwait
Warba Bank

Best Islamic Retail Bank - UAE    
Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Islamic Corporate Bank - UAE          
Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Sukuk Arranger – Middle East         
Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Islamic Bank – Middle East
Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Human Capital Development – KSA
SABB

Best CSR in Banking – KSA          
SABB

Best Retail Bank – Lebanon        
Bank of Beirut

Best Transaction Bank – Lebanon            
Bank of Beirut

Best Commercial Bank – Lebanon           
Bank of Beirut

Best Retail Bank – Kuwait           
Gulf Bank

Best Private Equity Firm – UAE  
Tabarak Investments

Best Trade Finance Bank – Bahrain         
Bahrain Middle East Bank

Best Wealth Management Firm – Middle East    
ADS Securities

Best Online Trading Platform – Middle East        
ADS Securities

Best Provider of Innovative Financial Services – Jordan  
The Housing Bank of Trade and Finance

Best Investment Bank – Middle East       
GFH Financial Group

Best Quality Testing and Assurance Provider – Middle East          
SR Intelligent Technologies Consultancy

Best Investment Bank – UAE      
Global Investment Bank

Best Retail Bank – UAE  
Emirates NBD

Best Asset Manager – KSA          
Sedco Capital

Best Asset Manager – Middle East          
GFH Financial Group

Most Improved Company – Middle East
Boursa Kuwait

Best Private Bank – Middle East
FFA Private Bank

Best Private Debt Provider – Middle East             
Gulf Capital

Most Innovative Wealth Management Solutions – Middle East   
Standard Chartered Bank

Best IT Solutions Provider – Middle East
Maveric Systems

Best Private Bank – KSA
Alawwal Bank

Best SME Bank – UAE    
RAKBANK Business Banking

Best Technology Provider – Middle East
SAP KSA

Best REIT Manager – Middle East            
Equitativa Group

Sukuk of the Year – Middle East
Emirates REIT

Best Private Equity Firm – KSA   
Alkhabeer Capital

Most Innovative Bank – KSA       
Alawwal Bank

strong>BME100 Category

Fastest Growing Bank – UAE      
Ajman Bank 

Fastest Growing Bank – KSA       
Alinma Bank

Fastest Growing Bank – Bahrain              
Eskan Bank

Fastest Growing Bank – Oman   
Bank Nizwa

Fastest Growing Bank – Kuwait
Warba Bank

Fastest Growing Bank – Lebanon             
Bank of Beirut

Fastest Growing Bank – Jordan  
Bank Al-Etihad

Fastest Growing Bank – Middle East       
Warba Bank

Best Bank – UAE             
First Abu Dhabi Bank

Best Bank – KSA              
National Commercial Bank

span style="font-size: small;">Best Bank – Bahrain       
Ahli United Bank 

Best Bank – Oman          
Bank Muscat

Best Bank – Lebanon     
Blom Bank

Best Bank – Jordan        
The Housing Bank of Trade and Finance

Best Bank – Middle East              
First Abu Dhabi Bank

Best Bank - Kuwait         
National Bank of Kuwait

strong>BME-IA Individual Category 

Lifetime Achievement Award    
Salim G. Sfeir, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bank of Beirut

Excellence in Global Islamic Banking and Finance             
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank

Banker of the Year – Iraq            
Faisal Al-Haimus, Acting CEO & Chairman, Trade Bank of Iraq

Banker of the Year – KSA            
Steve Bertamini, CEO, Al Rajhi Bank

Banker of the Year – Egypt         
Khaled El Salawy, CEO & Managing Director, ABK – Egypt

Investment Banker of the Year  
Hisham Al Rayes, CEO, GFH Financial Group

  

Features & Analyses

Economics Djibouti port changes hands

  Following Government intervention Djibouti's crucial port on the Horn of Africa has transferred management, spurring US concerns read more