2018 Banker Middle East Industry Awards

Banking giants across MENA attend the annual gala awards dinner



The Banker Middle East Industry Awards, in association with Maserati, took place on 3 May 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC in front of a packed audience from across the MENA region's banking and financial services industry.



Leaders from across the industry were among the 400 guests attending the annual awards presentation to recognise the Best Banks and Fastest Growing Banks as determined by CPI Financial's BME100 research, based on quantitative analysis of financials from the top one hundred banks across the region.



In a gala evening compèred by Dubai Eye's Business Breakfast presenter, Richard Dean, the achievements of other banks and financial institutions in specific sectors and countries were also recognised through awards based on the voting of Banker Middle East readers and other registered users of CPI Financial's website at cpifinancial.net.



Commenting on the success of the event, Tony Long, CEO of CPI Financial said, "The 2018 Banker Middle East awards once again showed that the best players in the banking and financial services industry across the Middle East are very much at the top of their game and the impressive growth from some of the challengers demonstrates there is great potential rising through the ranks."



strong>Winners:

Best Corporate Bank – UAE

National Bank of Fujairah

Best Commercial Bank – UAE

National Bank of Fujairah

Best Commercial Bank – Kuwait

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Private Bank – Kuwait

Ahli United Bank Kuwait

Best Human Resources Development – Kuwait

Ahli United Bank Kuwait

Best Retail Bank – KSA

Al Rajhi Bank

Best Brokerage Company – Middle East

Al Ramz Capital

Best Market Maker – Middle East

Al Ramz Capital

Best Banking Service Provider – Middle East

Avaya

Best Corporate Bank – Lebanon

Blom Bank

Most Innovative Consulting Firm – Middle East

Cedar Consulting

Best Digital Banking Technology – Middle East

Edgeverve

Best Customer Acquisition – Kuwait

Kuwait International Bank

Best Retail Bank – Middle East

Mashreq Bank

Best Digital Bank – UAE

Mashreq Bank

Best Corporate Digital Bank – KSA

National Commercial Bank

Best Digital Bank – KSA

National Commercial Bank

Best IT Risk Management – KSA

SAMBA Bank

Best IT Solutions – KSA

SAMBA Bank

Best Trade Finance Bank – Iraq

Trade Bank of Iraq

Best Corporate Bank – Kuwait

Warba Bank

Best Investment Bank – Kuwait

Warba Bank

Best Islamic Retail Bank - UAE

Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Islamic Corporate Bank - UAE

Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Sukuk Arranger – Middle East

Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Islamic Bank – Middle East

Dubai Islamic Bank

Best Human Capital Development – KSA

SABB

Best CSR in Banking – KSA

SABB

Best Retail Bank – Lebanon

Bank of Beirut

Best Transaction Bank – Lebanon

Bank of Beirut

Best Commercial Bank – Lebanon

Bank of Beirut

Best Retail Bank – Kuwait

Gulf Bank

Best Private Equity Firm – UAE

Tabarak Investments

Best Trade Finance Bank – Bahrain

Bahrain Middle East Bank

Best Wealth Management Firm – Middle East

ADS Securities

Best Online Trading Platform – Middle East

ADS Securities

Best Provider of Innovative Financial Services – Jordan

The Housing Bank of Trade and Finance

Best Investment Bank – Middle East

GFH Financial Group

Best Quality Testing and Assurance Provider – Middle East

SR Intelligent Technologies Consultancy

Best Investment Bank – UAE

Global Investment Bank

Best Retail Bank – UAE

Emirates NBD

Best Asset Manager – KSA

Sedco Capital

Best Asset Manager – Middle East

GFH Financial Group

Most Improved Company – Middle East

Boursa Kuwait

Best Private Bank – Middle East

FFA Private Bank

Best Private Debt Provider – Middle East

Gulf Capital

Most Innovative Wealth Management Solutions – Middle East

Standard Chartered Bank

Best IT Solutions Provider – Middle East

Maveric Systems

Best Private Bank – KSA

Alawwal Bank

Best SME Bank – UAE

RAKBANK Business Banking

Best Technology Provider – Middle East

SAP KSA

Best REIT Manager – Middle East

Equitativa Group

Sukuk of the Year – Middle East

Emirates REIT

Best Private Equity Firm – KSA

Alkhabeer Capital

Most Innovative Bank – KSA

Alawwal Bank

strong>BME100 Category

Fastest Growing Bank – UAE

Ajman Bank

Fastest Growing Bank – KSA

Alinma Bank

Fastest Growing Bank – Bahrain

Eskan Bank

Fastest Growing Bank – Oman

Bank Nizwa

Fastest Growing Bank – Kuwait

Warba Bank

Fastest Growing Bank – Lebanon

Bank of Beirut

Fastest Growing Bank – Jordan

Bank Al-Etihad

Fastest Growing Bank – Middle East

Warba Bank

Best Bank – UAE

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Best Bank – KSA

National Commercial Bank

span style="font-size: small;">Best Bank – Bahrain

Ahli United Bank

Best Bank – Oman

Bank Muscat

Best Bank – Lebanon

Blom Bank

Best Bank – Jordan

The Housing Bank of Trade and Finance

Best Bank – Middle East

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Best Bank - Kuwait

National Bank of Kuwait

strong>BME-IA Individual Category

Lifetime Achievement Award

Salim G. Sfeir, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bank of Beirut

Excellence in Global Islamic Banking and Finance

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank

Banker of the Year – Iraq

Faisal Al-Haimus, Acting CEO & Chairman, Trade Bank of Iraq

Banker of the Year – KSA

Steve Bertamini, CEO, Al Rajhi Bank

Banker of the Year – Egypt

Khaled El Salawy, CEO & Managing Director, ABK – Egypt

Investment Banker of the Year

Hisham Al Rayes, CEO, GFH Financial Group