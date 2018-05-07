2018 Banker Middle East Industry Awards

The Banker Middle East Industry Awards, in association with Maserati, took place on 3 May 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton, DIFC in front of a packed audience from across the MENA region's banking and financial services industry.
Leaders from across the industry were among the 400 guests attending the annual awards presentation to recognise the Best Banks and Fastest Growing Banks as determined by CPI Financial's BME100 research, based on quantitative analysis of financials from the top one hundred banks across the region.
In a gala evening compèred by Dubai Eye's Business Breakfast presenter, Richard Dean, the achievements of other banks and financial institutions in specific sectors and countries were also recognised through awards based on the voting of Banker Middle East readers and other registered users of CPI Financial's website at cpifinancial.net.
Commenting on the success of the event, Tony Long, CEO of CPI Financial said, "The 2018 Banker Middle East awards once again showed that the best players in the banking and financial services industry across the Middle East are very much at the top of their game and the impressive growth from some of the challengers demonstrates there is great potential rising through the ranks."
strong>Winners:
Best Corporate Bank – UAE
National Bank of Fujairah
Best Commercial Bank – UAE
National Bank of Fujairah
Best Commercial Bank – Kuwait
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Private Bank – Kuwait
Ahli United Bank Kuwait
Best Human Resources Development – Kuwait
Ahli United Bank Kuwait
Best Retail Bank – KSA
Al Rajhi Bank
Best Brokerage Company – Middle East
Al Ramz Capital
Best Market Maker – Middle East
Al Ramz Capital
Best Banking Service Provider – Middle East
Avaya
Best Corporate Bank – Lebanon
Blom Bank
Most Innovative Consulting Firm – Middle East
Cedar Consulting
Best Digital Banking Technology – Middle East
Edgeverve
Best Customer Acquisition – Kuwait
Kuwait International Bank
Best Retail Bank – Middle East
Mashreq Bank
Best Digital Bank – UAE
Mashreq Bank
Best Corporate Digital Bank – KSA
National Commercial Bank
Best Digital Bank – KSA
National Commercial Bank
Best IT Risk Management – KSA
SAMBA Bank
Best IT Solutions – KSA
SAMBA Bank
Best Trade Finance Bank – Iraq
Trade Bank of Iraq
Best Corporate Bank – Kuwait
Warba Bank
Best Investment Bank – Kuwait
Warba Bank
Best Islamic Retail Bank - UAE
Dubai Islamic Bank
Best Islamic Corporate Bank - UAE
Dubai Islamic Bank
Best Sukuk Arranger – Middle East
Dubai Islamic Bank
Best Islamic Bank – Middle East
Dubai Islamic Bank
Best Human Capital Development – KSA
SABB
Best CSR in Banking – KSA
SABB
Best Retail Bank – Lebanon
Bank of Beirut
Best Transaction Bank – Lebanon
Bank of Beirut
Best Commercial Bank – Lebanon
Bank of Beirut
Best Retail Bank – Kuwait
Gulf Bank
Best Private Equity Firm – UAE
Tabarak Investments
Best Trade Finance Bank – Bahrain
Bahrain Middle East Bank
Best Wealth Management Firm – Middle East
ADS Securities
Best Online Trading Platform – Middle East
ADS Securities
Best Provider of Innovative Financial Services – Jordan
The Housing Bank of Trade and Finance
Best Investment Bank – Middle East
GFH Financial Group
Best Quality Testing and Assurance Provider – Middle East
SR Intelligent Technologies Consultancy
Best Investment Bank – UAE
Global Investment Bank
Best Retail Bank – UAE
Emirates NBD
Best Asset Manager – KSA
Sedco Capital
Best Asset Manager – Middle East
GFH Financial Group
Most Improved Company – Middle East
Boursa Kuwait
Best Private Bank – Middle East
FFA Private Bank
Best Private Debt Provider – Middle East
Gulf Capital
Most Innovative Wealth Management Solutions – Middle East
Standard Chartered Bank
Best IT Solutions Provider – Middle East
Maveric Systems
Best Private Bank – KSA
Alawwal Bank
Best SME Bank – UAE
RAKBANK Business Banking
Best Technology Provider – Middle East
SAP KSA
Best REIT Manager – Middle East
Equitativa Group
Sukuk of the Year – Middle East
Emirates REIT
Best Private Equity Firm – KSA
Alkhabeer Capital
Most Innovative Bank – KSA
Alawwal Bank
strong>BME100 Category
Fastest Growing Bank – UAE
Ajman Bank
Fastest Growing Bank – KSA
Alinma Bank
Fastest Growing Bank – Bahrain
Eskan Bank
Fastest Growing Bank – Oman
Bank Nizwa
Fastest Growing Bank – Kuwait
Warba Bank
Fastest Growing Bank – Lebanon
Bank of Beirut
Fastest Growing Bank – Jordan
Bank Al-Etihad
Fastest Growing Bank – Middle East
Warba Bank
Best Bank – UAE
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Best Bank – KSA
National Commercial Bank
span style="font-size: small;">Best Bank – Bahrain
Ahli United Bank
Best Bank – Oman
Bank Muscat
Best Bank – Lebanon
Blom Bank
Best Bank – Jordan
The Housing Bank of Trade and Finance
Best Bank – Middle East
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Best Bank - Kuwait
National Bank of Kuwait
strong>BME-IA Individual Category
Lifetime Achievement Award
Salim G. Sfeir, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Bank of Beirut
Excellence in Global Islamic Banking and Finance
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank
Banker of the Year – Iraq
Faisal Al-Haimus, Acting CEO & Chairman, Trade Bank of Iraq
Banker of the Year – KSA
Steve Bertamini, CEO, Al Rajhi Bank
Banker of the Year – Egypt
Khaled El Salawy, CEO & Managing Director, ABK – Egypt
Investment Banker of the Year
Hisham Al Rayes, CEO, GFH Financial Group