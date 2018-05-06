Productivity increases for 81.7 per cent over Ramadan

Middle Eastern job site, Bayt.com, has released its annual Ramadan in the Middle East and North Africa poll. According to the poll, more than nine in 10 job seekers ‘plan to make more time for finding a job during Ramadan’. This correlates with the finding that 68.6 per cent of MENA respondents believe that more companies hire during Ramadan.

Hiring activities online do not slow down during the holy month, according to the poll. In fact, during Ramadan 2017, Bayt.com had one of the most active months in terms of job announcements, with more than 12,000 jobs posted in May 2017 and over 15,000 jobs during June 2017.

Around 81.7 per cent of MENA professionals agree that they ‘feel more productive’ during Ramadan; 14.8 per cent of respondents said their ‘productivity doesn’t change during Ramadan’, and only 3.5 per cent said they become ‘less productive’.

Although 61.4 per cent of MENA respondents agree that their workload increases during the holy month, this may be because working hours decrease as stated by 89.4 per cent of respondents, while 21.7 per cent of respondents said their workload stays the same during Ramadan, while 16.9 per cent of respondents said it decreases.

Across the region, 87.7 per cent of respondents are satisfied with their working hours, with 81.9 per cent stating that they are ‘very satisfied’, 4.7 per cent of respondents are ‘neutral’ towards this aspect, while only 7.6 per cent report being ‘somewhat dissatisfied’ or ‘very dissatisfied’.

Responses are evenly split when it comes to taking time off from work during Ramadan—54.6 per cent of respondents say that they take ‘more vacation days during Ramadan’, while 45.4 per cent claim the opposite is true.

Most MENA respondents, 88.4 per cent, agree with the statement that Ramadan is a ‘good time to reflect on their personal and professional goals’; 6.7 per cent were neutral towards this statement while a mere 4.9 per cent disagreed.

When asked to share their favorite aspects about Ramadan, 67.5 per cent of MENA respondents said that ‘gathering with friends and family’ was their favorite aspect. MENA respondents also enjoy ‘practicing religious and spiritual life’ (12.6 per cent), and 2.5 per cent enjoy ‘slowing down and enjoying the quiet time’.

A clear majority (89.6 per cent) of respondents claim that Ramadan improves their relationships at work, with only 4.4 per cent MENA respondents claiming the opposite is true and six per cent of respondents were neutral towards this statement.

Moreover, 91.4 per cent of respondents say that their company becomes more charitable during Ramadan, and when it comes to social and team building activities, 91.1 per cent of MENA respondents agree that their company increases such activities during the holy month.

Suhail Masri, Vice President of Employer Solutions, Bayt.com said that Ramadan is a great month for MENA professionals because not only do they reflect on their personal, spiritual, and professional life, they also become more focused and productive.

Data for the 2018 Bayt.com ‘Ramadan in the Middle East’ poll was collected online from 3 March 2018 to 11 April 2018 and is based on a sample of 9,149 respondents. Participating countries include the UAE, Bahrain, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Tunisia, KSA, and others.