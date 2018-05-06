NBF pronounced preferred banking partner at 2018 BME Industry Awards

The awards recognise excellence in the financial services industry across the region.

This marks the seventh year that NBF has retained the best commercial bank, and the fourth time in a row it has received the accolade for the best corporate bank. NBF representatives received the accolades at a ceremony that recently took place at the Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai.

NBF has created a reputation for itself as the partner for businesses in the UAE. With its multi-disciplinary approach and unmatched sectorial expertise, NBF’s Corporate Banking business is well positioned to recommend and customise financial solutions based on the individual needs of each customer, in addition to helping clients navigate the current challenging market conditions.

Over the years, the bank remained committed to supporting the SME sector, given its important contribution to the economy. Testament to the success of this approach, the bank’s commercial banking (SME) portfolio has seen a steady increase over the years as the unit continues to deliver consistent and solid growth for its loan book, contrary to the experience of many others.

“It is such an honour to celebrate seven years of unprecedented success thanks to the support of our clients, employees, and partners. This solid track record is testament to our dedicated efforts in continuing to add value to our clients, while growing our business and enhancing our service offerings. These recurrent wins will only push us to reach new and improved heights as we work on meeting our clients’ demands in a rapidly-changing environment. Once again, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the voters for their continued support,” said NBF’s CEO Vince Cook.

These awards build on the bank’s strong show at the Banker Middle East (BME) Product Awards earlier this year. Scooping five awards, the event highlighted the bank’s unparalleled track record in the UAE with a focus on service excellence and innovation. In addition to retaining titles namely, the “Best Customer Service - Corporate & Investment Banking”, “Best Treasury Management”, and “Best SME Trade Finance”, NBF added new accolades including, “Best Emirati Ladies Proposition – Elham”, and “Best Priority Banking Service”.

By winning new categories, NBF is further cementing its position as the partner for businesses in the UAE committed to fulfilling their personal and professional needs. The accolade for the “Best Emirati Ladies Proposition - Elham” is testament to NBF’s commitment to meeting the customers’ evolving needs by creating unique propositions focused on supporting Emriati businesswomen through specialised banking solutions.

The award for “Best Priority Banking Service” highlights the success of the bank’s portfolio of customised and personalised Priority services, only one year after the proposition’s launch. With service excellence in mind, a team of dedicated relationship managers help customers build strategies to protect and grow their wealth as they enjoy an exclusive set of rewards and privileges.

This success comes shortly the bank has hosted over 700 clients as part of the NBF Knowledge Series, a branded knowledge exchange platform that focuses on the latest market trends and shifting macroeconomic realities across Fujairah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.