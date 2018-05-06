PwC Middle East registered as a tax agency

The approval came after PwC met the required standards, conditions and qualifications, in addition to passing the Authority's tests.

“This is great news for PwC and our clients. As a key player in the market, being approved by FTA is a great honour and confirms our commitment in supporting the FTA in successfully implementing the tax system in the UAE,” said Jeanine Daou, PwC Middle East Indirect Tax Leader.

As a registered agent, PwC will help business/clients achieve their tax compliance, in the most effective and efficient manner while avoiding errors and highlighting risks during the filing and any other step of the VAT implementation.