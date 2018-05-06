Saudi Aramco awards local firms deals worth $7 billion

The announcement came as part of a drive to expand the kingdom’s industrial base and manufacture a bigger share of products domestically.

According to Reuters, the 10-year purchase agreements, signed on 1 May, will focus on the supply of pressure vessels by local manufacturers. The companies include Al-Zamil Process Equipment, Al-Zamil Heavy Industries, Olayan Descon Engineering, Saudi Arabian Fabricated Metals, Gulf Steel Works and Bemco Steel Industries.