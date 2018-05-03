LuLu Financial Group commences Hong Kong operations

The branch was inaugurated by Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Group in the presence of Surendran Ammitathody, VP-APAC, other senior officials and dignitaries.

The group acquired 100 per cent ownership of a local financial services company in Hong Kong, adding five more branches to its global network. Branded as “LuLu Money” in Hong Kong, this is LuLu Financial Group’s tenth country of operation and second in the APAC region, after Philippines.

“LuLu Money” retail outlets will offer money transfer, retail currency exchange and import & export of currencies. The company is also foraying into the digital space, with an aim to revolutionise the fintech environment in the region. The upcoming “LuLu Money” app will have various features including instant online transactions, payment tracking in real time and payment history, among others.

With plans to move nearly 30 per cent of its transactions on to the digital platform by 2020, LuLu Financial Group is committed to remain on the digital fast track.