Latest News
Thursday 03, May 2018 by Nabilah Annuar

LuLu Financial Group commences Hong Kong operations

LuLu Financial Group has officiated their head office at Hankow Centre in Kowloon.

Hong Kong office launch.
Hong Kong office launch.

 

The branch was inaugurated by Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Group in the presence of Surendran Ammitathody, VP-APAC, other senior officials and dignitaries.

The group acquired 100 per cent ownership of a local financial services company in Hong Kong, adding five more branches to its global network. Branded as “LuLu Money” in Hong Kong, this is LuLu Financial Group’s tenth country of operation and second in the APAC region, after Philippines.

 “LuLu Money” retail outlets will offer money transfer, retail currency exchange and import & export of currencies. The company is also foraying into the digital space, with an aim to revolutionise the fintech environment in the region. The upcoming “LuLu Money” app will have various features including instant online transactions, payment tracking in real time and payment history, among others.

With plans to move nearly 30 per cent of its transactions on to the digital platform by 2020, LuLu Financial Group is committed to remain on the digital fast track.

 

 

Features & Analyses

Lifestyle Emirati haute couture

  WEALTH Arabia talks to Dr Reem El Mutwalli about her new Sultani collection, a window into the high fashion of Emirati culture,… read more