DBWC to promote women’s role in country’s labour market

The meeting, held at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters, comes as part of the council’s efforts to develop its network of local and international partners and to enhance its cooperation with them.

During the meeting, the DBWC reviewed the role that it played since its inception in 2002 to support working women and to provide them with the necessary skills and relationships to succeed in the workplace. The council also reviewed its role in promoting gender equality in the country, and its efforts in enhancing the contributions of women in the economic development of the UAE.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg, President of the Dubai Business Women Council, said that the achievements of women in the UAE are due to the wise vision of the country’s leadership, who have given women the support that they need to succeed, which includes the establishment of the Dubai Business Women Council. She stated that the council has succeeded in cementing its status as one of the most prominent bodies for supporting working women and developing their role in society.

Dr. Nada Mourtada-Sabbah, the Secretary-General of the University Leadership Consortium (ULC), praised the DBWC’s achievements in advancing the role of women in the country and in supporting and motivating women to succeed. She also noted that these meetings help to cement partnerships and facilitate the exchange of skills and expertise. She added that the ULC is keen to establish a strategic partnership with the DBWC, with the aim of empowering women and enhancing their role in the economic development of the country.

Nicole Ameline, Chairperson of the United Nations Commission on Parity and Gender Balance, expressed her admiration for the achievements made by women in various fields in the UAE, and praised the recent decision made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt the Law on Equal Wages and Salaries for Men and Women, which reflects the important role of working women in society and the trust that the leadership has in their abilities and capability.

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager at the Dubai Business Women Council, showcased the various different services that the council offers to its members. She also reviewed both the different initiatives that that the council has launched, and the important role that it plays in supporting the working woman and enhancing her competitiveness in the country’s labour market. One of the most prominent initiatives of the council is the 'Spirit Of Zayed' mentorship programme, which represents an initiative that gives working women the skills and expertise that they need to excel and innovate.