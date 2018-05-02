FAB appoints Layth al Shaiban as CEO for new KSA commercial banking business

First Abu Dhabi Bank has appointed Layth al Shaiban as Chief Executive Officer for its commercial banking business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

Previously, FAB has been licensed by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) to operate up to three branches in KSA.

"Layth al Shaiban’s leadership skills, industry expertise and regional experience make him ideally suited to spearhead this important component of FAB’s growth strategy," said the bank in a statement.

This appointment is unrelated to FAB Investment KSA, which is a separate legal entity, with a standalone management team, regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).