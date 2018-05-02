S&P cuts Turkey's rating deeper into 'junk'

The decision to cut Turkey’s rating to “BB-/B” from “BB/B” was not part of its regularly scheduled reviews of the country. The agency cited a deepening concern regarding the outlook for inflation amid a sell-off in the lira currency, according to Reuters.

“The downgrade reflects our concerns over a deteriorating inflation outlook and the long-term depreciation and volatility of Turkey’s exchange rate,” said S&P in a statement. “The rating action also reflects our concerns over Turkey’s deteriorating external position and rising distress in the externally leveraged private sector.”