ADFG's Algorythma launches next-gen investment management platform

Investera is initially being aimed at the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The platform is a technology that aims to be easy to use and cost effective for private equity firms and family-owned investment enterprises, as well as venture capitalists, investment banks and wealth management firms. It enables its users to manage every aspect of the investment management process effortlessly on a single, secure platform, designed specifically for the investment management industry’s requirements, according to a statement from Algorythma.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, CEO of Algorythma, stated, “The launch of Investera is an exciting step forward for the investment management industry. By offering a truly end-to-end platform to our customers, we can significantly improve and optimize their investment management capabilities. We are delighted to be launching such a market-leading solution and we look forward to working with our customers to ensure that they benefit from the latest technology.”

Mahmoud Sulaiman, Interim Head of Product at Investera, commented, “When we were developing Investera, we were highly focused on the requirements of investment management professionals to facilitate their processes and ensure accuracy. With user experience at the heart of our platform, Investera combines market-leading functionality and easy-to-navigate dashboards and charts with a user-friendly interface. This means that users have easy access to important information in a timely manner and all data is organized, safely and securely. Thanks to Investera, investors can maximize profits and minimize risk better than ever before.”

The platform’s features include instant financial report generation, document management, real-time notifications and project management tools. It also aims to help customers benefit from Investera’s algorithms to identify exposure of investments, maximizing profits and reducing risk. Furthermore, Investera ecrypts all of its data, a key customer requirement in today’s technology landscape.