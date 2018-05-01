Coface announces new CEO for MENA

Bennour joins the Coface Mediteranean and Africa Region Leadership Team where he will be leading the Client Experience Transformation, and is based in Dubai. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science engineering from ENSIIE in Evry, France, and has specialised in information systems design for the financial sector.

“Joining Coface at a time when the global organization has ambitious plans for the region is extremely exciting. With the various partnerships that the company has already built across the Middle East and North Africa, the growth and development opportunities are substantial and I am honoured to be part of it,” said Bennour.

Having held various leadership positions in the insurance and investment as well as consulting industry for the last 13 years, Bennour joins Coface with a wealth of experience in innovating financial solutions, building and developing teams, and implementing new strategies that have delivered outstanding results. He previously joined the AXA Group since 2005, and with his most recent role as the CEO of AXA Green Crescent, he was able to develop a life protection portfolio, reinvent a healthcare operating model, and establish a well-received life and savings offering.