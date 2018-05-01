UAE Financial Restructuring Committee holds first meeting at MoF

The Committee oversees the procedures of financial restructuring outside the scope of the court, appointing experts in the field of financial restructuring, establishing an electronic record of individuals issued against them a bankruptcy ruling, by either imposing restrictions as ordered by the court or the loss of eligibility under the provisions of the bankruptcy law.

The Financial Restructuring Committee also meets international requirements of the Global Competitiveness Index, particularly the World Bank's Doing Business report, on the basis that providing a mechanism for settling off-court debt and traditional bankruptcy procedures has become an international requirement that should be provided for in modern bankruptcy laws, said Al Khoori.

In accordance with the Committee's work, the Board of Directors of financial institutions that suffer from debt may request for financial regulation of their institution in accordance with the procedures laid down in the law and the financial regulation committee, subject to their meeting of the following conditions.

The financial institution is in current or anticipated financial difficulties, and is not at a standstill from paying its debts or in an existing or anticipated financial disclosure. In the case of financial disclosure, the institution needs to enter into settlement agreements with creditors before it reaches a more difficult financial position which may force it to seek protection in court or to declare bankruptcy.

In the event of the Committee accepting the request of the financial institution, it does not lead directly to a financial restructuring, since the role of the Committee includes selecting specialised experts who assist institutions to settle their debts with creditors outside the scope of the court, to prevent harmful reputation for business.

“Having a committee for financial restructuring provides distressed financial institutions continuous assistance, to avoid complex financial problems leading to the urgent need for government entities to form committees to stop the situation from deteriorating,” added AL Khoori.

The meeting had the participation of representatives from MoF, the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Justice, UAE Central Bank, Securities and Commodities Authority, Abu Dhabi Government, Government of Dubai and Government of Sharjah.