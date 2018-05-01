Latest News
Tuesday 01, May 2018 by Jessica Combes

Turkey to roll out debt restructuring package

 

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey will implement the reform on Wednesday, weeks before snap elections slated for 24 June.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim - Credit: Reuters
Yildirim, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the measures would cost the Government around $6 billion, according to Reuters.

He said the measures being taken would assist the Gopvernment to earn more than it spends, while providing citizens with new opportunities to pay debts to public institutions and traffic fines, as well as offering a number of incentives to university students and retired members of the population.

 

  

