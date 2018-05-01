Turkey to roll out debt restructuring package

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey will implement the reform on Wednesday, weeks before snap elections slated for 24 June.
Yildirim, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the measures would cost the Government around $6 billion, according to Reuters.
He said the measures being taken would assist the Gopvernment to earn more than it spends, while providing citizens with new opportunities to pay debts to public institutions and traffic fines, as well as offering a number of incentives to university students and retired members of the population.