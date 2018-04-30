Spot crypto asset markets regulatory framework proposed

The FSRA is proposing a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework that effectively addresses the full range of risks associated with crypto asset activities. For crypto asset exchanges, it will entail proper regulation as market infrastructures addressing key risks including anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF), consumer protection, technology governance and safe custody.

Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer, FSRA of ADGM, said that the FSRA is seeking to instil proper governance, oversight and transparency over crypto asset activities. “In our outreach and engagement, many established and responsible participants engaged in crypto asset activities are seeking to be properly regulated by observing high standards on customer protection, custody and technology governance. By providing a best-in-class regime, this addresses concerns of regulators and investors alike, particularly institutional investors seeking to gain exposure to this asset class. Our proposed regulatory regime is only possible with our deep understanding and knowledge of the solutions available to address the respective risks and represents the most comprehensive regime proposed by global regulators so far.”