Oman invests OMR10 billion invested to future-proof Sultanate

The decision came as Oman moves ahead with its Tanfeedh plans for economic diversification, which is predicted to create at least 20,000 new jobs in the near future, and thousands more as the plans pick up momentum.

“In the manufacturing sector, Tanfeedh is slated for $24 billion in new investments, to create 13,000 direct new jobs. Key sub-sectors include: petrochemicals, metals, materials, and the food and energy sectors. Oman’s Tourism Sector is largely untapped. By 2020, the tourism sector is expected to attract investments of $5 billion, over 2.7 million visitors and create more than 10,000 jobs,” said Ominvest Chairman Khalid Muhammad Al Zubair, speaking at the 2018 Oman Economic Forum, reported the Times of Oman.

He added that Oman’s government is positioning Duqm as a major industrial and business zone in the region’s logistics sector, and that by 2020, the sector is expected to attract around $16 billion in new investments. After the oil and gas sector, logistics is expected to be the second largest contributor to GDP by 2020.

The Times of Oman added that Al Zubair highlighted that while Oman was beginning to recover from the after-effects of the global economic downturn, there was still a long path ahead for the nation, saying that Oman and the rest of the GCC have bounced back from a severe recessionary situation in 2016 to a remarkable recovery in 2018, but the member states are still a way off from being able to claim, ‘mission accomplished’.

While Oman’s deficit could be wiped out if oil prices remained high, Al Zubair suggested that the economy is expected to grow at around three per cent in 2018, catalysed partially by the recovery in oil prices and the first fruits of the diversification process. “We all know oil is a driving force for the GCC economies – and what a difference a year can make? In June 2017, oil was trading at $45/barrel. Now it’s touching $75/barrel.”

2018 is set to be a year of optimism for Oman, as other financial and economic experts in the nation also predicted an upswing in the Sultanate’s fortunes in the future.

Hamid Hamitani, a senior economist of the Minister’s Office of Oman’s Ministry of Finance, said 2017 certainly was the year of consolidation; where the deficit has been brought down to 12.8 per cent of the GDP, compared to 21 per cent in 2016.

Projection by the IMF suggest that the introduction of VAT, custom and excise duties, combined with tight spending limits, is expected to reduce the deficit to four per cent of GDP in 2019.

A similar opinion was shared by Noman Abdul Majid, country manager for Pak-Oman Investment Company, the Times of Oman reported. “The decline in the deficit will bring a lot of sustainability. The Omani Government has always pursued sustainable economic policies, and that is why the impact of the financial crisis, or any downturn in the global markets, have not been felt that badly in Oman. This clearly shows that the country always has very balanced economic policies, instead of being very aggressive or conservative, which has really helped Oman to grow.”