Third annual Egypt 1:1 investor conference concludes in Cape Town

Renaissance Capital, a leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank, held its Third Annual Egypt 1:1 Investor Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on 24-25 April 2018.

The event connected prominent South African investors with senior managers representing leading Egyptian companies from a broad range of sectors, including healthcare, consumer, financial, materials and real estate, to facilitate partnership and investment opportunities.

Egypt’s strong economic fundamentals, underpinned by the government’s reform programme, continue to attract cross-border investment from within Africa and on a wider global scale. The country’s population is expected to grow to 100 million in two years. Better educated than ever before and with competitive wages, the country is poised to industrialise and become one of the world’s long-term beneficiaries of Europe’s economic recovery.

“Today Egypt looks more competitive than ever before. Vision 2030, the government’s plan for Egypt’s economic development, continues to support the underlying growth story that will create plentiful investment opportunities for investors both in Africa and globally,” said Ahmed Badr, MENA CEO, Renaissance Capital.

He added that Renaissance Capital is excited to be acting as a conduit between investment capital and high-growth companies seeking to expand their operations and create more value, and that the establishment of the new Cairo office, and recent senior appointments to its MENA equity research and investment banking teams serve as a testament to offer high levels of expertise and execution across the frontier and emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Over the course of the past year, Renaissance Capital has further consolidated its position in North Africa and integrated its regional business within the wider EMEA and frontier platform. The Firm currently holds key licences for underwriting and promoting IPOs in Egypt and has recently made senior appointments to further bolster its equity research and investment banking capabilities in the region.