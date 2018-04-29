South African rand loses three per cent against the US dollar

The South African rand (ZAR) has lost more than 3 per cent against the US dollar since the end of last week, mostly due to USD strength.

"While we have been bearish on the ZAR so far, due to weak fundamentals and because we saw the rally around Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as excessive, we believe that the ZAR is now closer to its fair value. Moreover, we acknowledge the positive changes initiated so far by Ramaphosa such as a cabinet reshuffle, and the commitments to fight corruption and attract more foreign investments. We also note an improvement of the economic outlook. Growth is still sluggish and unemployment at very elevated levels, but leading indicators have improved: the purchasing managers’ index has been back in expansionary territory since February and the business and consumer confidence indices are increasing," said Annabelle Rey, Economist, Julius Baer.

Moody’s decision last month to keep South Africa’s rating at investment grade was also positive. Moreover, a softening inflation enabled the South African Reserve Bank to proceed to a 25 basis points interest rate cut in March, which should help stimulating the domestic economy. The road to recovery will be long for South Africa while the ZAR remains very sensitive to domestic political events and subject to the fluctuations of the current account deficit.