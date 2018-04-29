UAE e-commerce and contactless transactions boosted under new agreement

UnionPay card customers in the UAE can now make purchases via UnionPay Online Payment (UPOP) at over 500 online merchants of Network International, the UAE’s largest merchant acquirer.

The companies have also collaborated on QuickPass, a secure, efficient and fast contactless payment service by UnionPay, in the UAE, substantially expanding QuickPass’ acceptance reach in the country. The partnership enables UnionPay cardholders to conduct contactless payments on all Network International POS terminals using their NFC-enabled chip cards or smartphones. Network International operates one of the largest NFC-equipped POS terminal networks in the UAE and QuickPass acceptance across all 65,000+ Network International terminals is set to be completed during 2018.

While cash payments still dominate in the UAE, the country is witnessing a transition to electronic payment methods, led by UAE government initiatives to offer citizens and residents innovative digital payment options. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is among the latest payment solutions being adopted by financial institutions in the region enabling customers to conduct contactless transactions via cards or mobile phones.

“NFC and e-commerce transactions are rapidly picking up momentum in the UAE as customer confidence in the technology grows and smartphone manufacturers and banks are offering more contactless and online payment services in the market. We are also seeing a push at a government level as the nation hopes to achieve Smart City goals which include reduced cash transactions. This has resulted in a remarkable increase of contactless and online transactions this year and, with the expansion of QuickPass and UPOP in the UAE, we expect the numbers to increase further,” said Han Wang, General Manager, UnionPay International Middle East.

UnionPay and Network International have previously collaborated to ensure card acceptance at traditional Network International terminals.

“We are confident that QuickPass acceptance at our POS terminals will help raise the value of contactless transactions in the UAE and are also delighted to support UnionPay customers’ e-commerce transactions with local merchants,” said Samer Soliman, Managing Director – Middle East, Network International.