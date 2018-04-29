ADFG and JODC enter into strategic real estate development partnership

The MoU enables the two companies to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships associated with new real estate development opportunities within the holy city of Makkah and throughout the Kingdom.

ADFG’s real estate platform is diversified and ranges from developing greenfield projects to investing in income producing assets. ADFG’s portfolio currently includes high-end residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and warehouses across the UK, Middle East and Eastern Europe. It’s platforms include Northacre, a leading luxury real estate developer with an unrivalled 25 year track record, that has designed, developed and marketed over GBP2.2 billion of prime residential sales in London.

ADFG also manages the Etihad REIT, an AED 3.5 billion UAE-based Shari’ah-compliant Real Estate Investment Trust that invests in income producing properties across residential, commercial, logistics and mixed-use assets. SHUAA Capital Saudi Arabia, an entity majority owned and controlled by ADFG has been active in the Kingdom since 2008 and manages a number of highly successful real estate funds and has delivered several prime hospitality projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, with a third project to be handed over soon in Dammam.

Through its real estate platform, ADFG will offer its expertise in development management, design and development, project management and asset management. Furthermore, ADFG will support the developments through its various financing and structuring platforms.

JODC’s flagship project, Jabal Omar, is a multi-use real estate mega development project in the heart of Makkah. Encompassing more than 2.5 million square metres of built-up area, the project will include a large number of high-rise towers, international hotels, residential units and commercial space, and will be delivered in phases. In addition to Jabal Omar, JODC is looking to develop other strategic areas of Makkah close to the Grand Mosque, including the reconstruction of poorly-developed areas into mixed-use projects that comprise hotels, residential and commercial facilities as well as retail stores.

This strategic partnership between JODC and ADFG will see the two companies collaborate on co-development, strategic planning, design and construction, as well as operations, lease and sale strategies, and capital raising and structuring.