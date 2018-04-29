Free zone and university establish incubators for graduates’ start-ups

The AFZ delegation, headed by Faisal Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing met with University Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir, as well as other University representatives, to discuss opportunities to establish business incubators that benefit Ajman University graduates.

Al Nuaimi presented AFZ's future investment promotional strategy and how it ensures a business-friendly environment for both innovative entrepreneurs and investors in the emirate, highlighting AFZ’s portfolio of available services and facilities to attract investors from local and international markets.

Members of the AFZ delegation presented a proposal to Ajman University graduates, offering incentives and integrated services designed to help them jumpstart their careers. The initiative also suggests the provision of professional licences that allow graduates to work across various sectors within the Ajman Free Zone. The agreement includes dedicated office space where graduates can conceive and bring their ideas to fruition within a supportive business environment.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to organize regular tours to Ajman Free Zone where students can gain first-hand knowledge of the Zone’s business offerings and view its innovative facilities. The agreement also allows students, majoring in interior design, a unique opportunity to contribute to the creative redesign of the facilities and office spaces that are dedicated for the graduates’ use.

Seghir stressed that cooperation with AFZ aligns with the university's overall strategy to create strong relations with public and private sector institutions. He added that cooperation with AFZ will strengthen the main objective behind the establishment of the Ajman University Innovation Center, which is committed to transforming innovative technologies and ideas into effective and viable start-ups, which will contribute to economic development, job creation and youth empowerment.

“The University aspires to be globally recognised as a leading Arab university in the areas of scientific research, responsible outreach and its engagement in local community outreach. While pursuing this objective, the University strives to build sustainable, mutually beneficial relationships with the public and private sectors," Seghir said.