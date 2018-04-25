SHUAA Capital acquires advisory firms following regulatory nods

The acquisition was finalised following final approval by the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority and the Central Bank of the UAE.

With brokerage firm, Integrated Securities, and real estate advisory firm, Integrated Capital, now operating under the Group’s umbrella, SHUAA’s Assets Under Management (AuMs) will effectively grow to circa AED 4.5 billion and adds a roster of 3,000 retail and institutional clients, with AED 15 billion shares in custody in its brokerage business that is now ranked in the top ten in the UAE. SHUAA will consolidate earnings from IS and IC beginning Q2 2018 for reporting purposes.

“IS and IC are a natural addition to the anatomy of SHUAA Capital. Upon full integration, we expect improved synergies and efficiencies with a greater depth of investment products and offerings for our expanded client base. The expansion strategy set out under our new ownership and management is proving particularly fruitful in current times, such as entering into Egypt just as the country’s stock market experienced a significant surge in fund inflows,” said Fawad Tariq-Khan, Chief Executive of SHUAA.

SHUAA has also confirmed its offer to acquire publicly listed Amwal International Investment Company in Kuwait is going through regulatory approvals. It is also working on several other potential acquisition opportunities in the region including Egypt.