ADGM and Shanghai Stock Exchange collaborate on ‘Belt and Road’ exchange

This co-operation harnesses Abu Dhabi’s strategic position along the Silk Road Economic Belt, ADGM’s best-in-class regulatory regime and SSE’s position as one of the largest and fastest growing global exchange. The international exchange will fulfil the investment and financing needs for issuers, investors and market participants within the MENA region, along the Belt-and-Road route, and globally.

This landmark MOU marks the successful culmination of a close relationship developed between ADGM and SSE, including on-site visits and extensive engagement with key stakeholders in both markets that covered a wide spectrum of focus areas including regulatory requirements, legal frameworks, alongside investment requirements of potential local and global market participants. When established, the “Belt and Road” Exchange in Abu Dhabi will serve as a key international capital-raising platform supporting Chinese enterprises, foreign companies and global organisations to finance their investments, including along the Silk Road Economic Belt network.

The partnership with SSE is a testament to ADGM’s commitment to China and further cements the deep mutual respect and existing long-term relationships between ADGM and various Chinese authorities and stakeholders.

As an international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, ADGM will continue to engage in and support ground-breaking initiatives that enhance the local financial services environment and those that lead to the acceleration of growth opportunities that bolster the economies of Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the broader MENA region.”

Since 2015, ADGM has steadily entered into various discussions and significant co-operation arrangements with eminent and key authorities in China including the People’s Bank of China, the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Shanghai Free Trade Zone, Qianhai Authority, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and the financial communities and others.

These mutually-beneficial co-operative arrangements are focused on increasing cross-border activity, business expansion and regulatory collaboration between Abu Dhabi, the UAE and China. Through these partnerships, ADGM will continue to meet the long-term financial and investment needs and interests of the UAE and China.