Abu Dhabi's Mubadala halts Abraaj investment deal talks

Dubai-based Abraaj, which denies any wrongdoing following an investigation by investors into how it used some of their money, is considering selling some or all of the unit following a row with four investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, over how it used their money in a $1 billion healthcare fund, according to Reuters.

The report added that Mubadala, which has more than $200 billion in assets, and Abraaj held initial talks a month ago, but these did not progress.

“We remain focused on working collaboratively with our investors and continuing to execute on the re-organisation of our firm to pave the way for continued long-term growth and value creation,” Abraaj said in an email to Reuters.

Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG), which manages $6.5 billion in assets, was cited as a potential buyer by sources but the firm has declined to comment regarding its interest in Abraaj’s investment business.

Reuters added that investment banks have also approached international private equity firms to look at Abraaj’s investment arm, but some are holding off until after an investigation by forensic accounting experts Ankura Consulting, which has been commissioned by the investors, two other sources said.