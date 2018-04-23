ADFD finances AED708 million housing complex in Afghanistan

Located in the Qasaba district of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, ADFD contributed an estimated AED708 million to the social housing development project.

“We are witnessing the opening of an important and strategic project that supports the social housing sector in Afghanistan. In line with the directive of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the Afghan government’s housing development goals, the construction was funded by the ADFD-managed Abu Dhabi government grant earmarked for Afghanistan. Not only will this crucial project provide adequate housing for thousands of Afghan citizens, it also will go a long way in bolstering the country's social housing sector,” said HE Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD.

In addition, he praised the Afghan government's decision to name the new residential city after His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and commended the cooperation of the Afghan side in enabling the timely completion of the project.

Aimed at increasing the supply of affordable accommodation options in the country, the crucial project encompasses 3,330 residential units. Including extensive infrastructure works such as roads, water, and electricity networks and support services, the project seeks to elevate living standards for its residents through its power stations that generate 22 megawatts of energy with minimal downtime.

For his part, His Excellency Sadat Mansoor Nader praised the efforts of the UAE in implementing humanitarian and development programmes in Afghanistan that help improve the quality of life of its people. He noted that the 53.8-hectare project will go a long way in driving stability and social security in the capital through providing adequate housing to suit the family lifestyle of thousands of Afghan families.

The Fund continued its growing synergies with the Afghan government over four decades, starting with the first ADFD-funded project in Afghanistan, the Baghlan Sugar Factory, where it worked to disintegrate the agricultural sector and boost employment. The Fund also rehabilitated a network of major roads and bridges In Kabul, as well as the Mazar-i-Sharif Airport.