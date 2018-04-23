Digital bank meem launches in Bahrain

meem, the region’s first Shari’ah-compliant digital banking service, offers innovative straightforward financial solutions delivered through its convenient and simple to use mobile app.

“We are pleased to see meem digital banking begin its operations in Bahrain. The launch underlines the Central Bank of Bahrain’s ongoing commitment and success in attracting FinTech specialists to the Kingdom and strengthening the country’s FinTech ecosystem,” said HE Rasheed Al Maraj, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

meem offers a 24/7/365 service model on its innovative mobile app and web banking portal allowing customers to open and manage their accounts, conducting everyday transactions through its online channel, supported by services such as video contact centre, e-mail, web chat and social media. Banking with meem is simple and user friendly.

“We are very delighted to launch meem in Bahrain. meem offers convenient and straightforward banking for digital customers that rely on technology and appreciate the benefits of banking anywhere anytime. We aim to continue staying at the forefront of digital banking in the region by delivering innovative solutions to support the needs of our customers,” said GIB Group CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi.

Over time, customers in meem Bahrain and meem Saudi Arabia will benefit from the services offered in both countries where they can transact and operate their accounts in a unified banking channel.

Bahrain customers may open a One Pack account; which combines the benefits of both current and saving accounts. The account comes with a debit card capable of linking to multiple foreign currency accounts. Other products such as online Murabaha term deposits, credit cards, and personal finance will be added in due course.

meem’s Bahrain inauguration is a significant milestone for GIB as it paves the way for further expansion across the GCC. GIB initially launched meem digital banking in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2015.

The Minister of Oil, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, along with other dignitaries also attended the event.