Al Hilal Bank and ADGMA to collaborate on knowledge-based initiatives

Al Hilal Bank and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a strategic collaboration.

The MoU focuses on the utilisation of ADGM Academy, the newly established financial educational centre. It will allow Al Hilal Bank and ADGM Academy to collaborate on knowledge-based initiatives. The MoU provides Al Hilal Bank with The Academy’s network of trainers, internationally renowned curriculum and ADGM’s business ecosystem, with the aim of strengthening training and development of the banking and finance sector of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

“The field of finance is moving at such an incredible pace it makes educational development in the sector on-going, multi-faceted and necessary. ADGM is committed to collaborating with Al Hilal Bank to support initiatives to further the financial training, research and education of their employees with our recently launched state-of-the-art ADGM Academy,” said HE Ahmed Ali Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM.

The strategic partnership with ADGM will be a key enabler for Al Hilal Bank’s employee development and Emiratisation strategies. Together, ADGM and Al Hilal Bank can support UAE nationals towards a clear career path within the banking and finance sector of the UAE.

Sultan Al Mahmood, Senior Managing Director and Chief Human Resources Officer at Al Hilal Bank added that this partnership represents a unique learning and development opportunity for employees to develop a best practice financial education in banking, in addition to enhancing the platform for knowledge sharing amongst other UAE based banking professionals.

The signing of the MoU will assist in attaining mutually beneficial goals and build solid ties between Al Hilal bank and ADGM. Both parties are committed to providing an environment for the exchange of views and expertise in the areas of finance and banking.

Hamad Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of ADGM Academy and Director of Human Resources and General Service of ADGM stated that, through its community of stakeholders, the importance of developing a competent skilled work force in the financial sector is clearly understood to be an important enabler for any economic growth. "We strongly believe that through this partnership, we will help cultivate a highly-skilled workforce, and ensure Abu Dhabi is an attractive destination to pursue a career in finance. ADGM Academy and Al Hilal Bank have been working very closely to design, develop and deploy financial learning and development regimes which will give both trainer and trainee unique educational experiences through ADGM Academy."

The signing ceremony took place on Monday, 16 April 2018 at the ADGM Academy, located on Al Maryah Island. It was attended by H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Chairman of ADGM and H.E Khalaf Abdulla Rahma Al Hammadi, Vice Chairman of Al Hilal Bank.