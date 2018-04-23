Oman’s IT market to grow to OMR 122 million by 2019

Supporting Oman Future Vision 2040 transformation goals, public and private sectors are investing in Smart City initiatives to transform citizen experiences and enhance productivity and national economic competitiveness. With these Smart Cities initiatives, Oman’s IT market is set to grow by nine per cent to a record high of OMR 122 million by 2019, according to a recent report by BMI Research.

Digital transformation enabler SAP argued that Oman’s most rapidly-digitising Smart Cities verticals are government services, transportation and logistics, tourism, healthcare, and education.

“Oman’s Smart Cities are rapidly moving from theory to reality. COMEX is an ideal platform to showcase how Smart Cities can enhance quality of life, enable real-time decision-making, and drive new levels of economic growth and job creation. As Oman enhances its global trade routes, Smart Ports have a strong opportunity to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective to ship goods through Oman,” said Waheed Al Hamaid, Country Manager, SAP Oman.

SAP Future Cities co-innovates with thousands of Smart Cities, including the Hamburg Port Authority, Buenos Aires, and US Office of Science and Technology.

“The next phase for Oman’s Smart Cities will be adopting a digital platform to connect emerging innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and the Internet of Things,” said Dr Hichem Maya, Head of Industries, SAP MENA, adding that Oman’s Smart Cities can better predict citizen needs, and become more sustainable and competitive.

Visitors to the SAP stand can experience the latest business innovations running on its SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite, SAP HANA in-memory platform, and SAP Leonardo digital innovation system, and SAP SuccessFactors for developing digital skills.

SAP is also showcasing Line of Business Cloud, SAP Ariba for procurement and supply chain, SAP Hybris for e-commerce, and the Digital Boardroom for ad hoc board analysis.

SAP is exhibiting with its partners Huawei, Indus Novateur, Kaar Technologies, Microexcel Technology, and Seidor at COMEX Oman, running from 23 to 28 April.