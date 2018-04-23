Majority UAE CIOs rank cloud as top investment priority to 2020

Organisations face more cloud choice than ever before—whether on-premise, local public clouds from telcos or vendors, or regional hyper-scale public clouds such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services plan to launch by 2019 -- to optimize technology, costs, or regulatory requirements for going off of the cloud. As a result, 85 per cent of CIOs in the UAE list cloud as their top investment priority through 2020, according to Frost and Sullivan.

In the coming years, a multi-cloud approach will take priority. Veritas says two-thirds (67 perc cent) of organisations use or plan to use four or more cloud providers. Dell EMC predicts that multi-cloud spending will triple to USD 500 billion by 2020.

However, this increasingly complex cloud infrastructure requires effective multi-cloud management, argues Condo Protego, the UAE-based IT infrastructure and information management consultancy and solutions provider.

“While cloud is an enabler for new business models, not properly managing multiple clouds can lead to a spiral of reduced business innovation, rising costs, and challenges in data protection,” said Savitha Bhaskar, COO, Condo Protego, which will highlight multi-cloud as lead Platinum sponsor of Veritas Vision Solution Day UAE on 30 April.

Organisations agree that one of the biggest challenges in moving to the cloud is the risk of cloud vendor lock-in, cited by 84 per cent of Veritas survey respondents.

“The risk of vendor lock-in is holding back widespread UAE cloud adoption. Moving data between clouds, or off of clouds, can be costly and time-consuming without consulting with partners on the proper strategies and tools,” said Bhaskar.

In the UAE, Condo Protego is seeing strong demand for the Veritas Multi-Cloud solution and Dell EMC Virtustream cloud management technology solutions.