Oil prices approach $75 per barrel due to tightening supplies

Oil settled at its highest level since 2014 yesterday following the release of bullish US market data. The official weekly oil market report revealed an unexpected decline in US crude oil inventories on the back of solid demand, strong exports and reduced imports. US crude oil inventories are back at their five-year average levels, and globally too the supply surplus has largely disappeared. Fundamentally, the humming global economy as well as supply issues such Venezuela’s collapsing oil output underpin oil prices.

Meanwhile, the petro-nations seem willing to overtighten the market with the current price levels fostering confidence in their supply deal strategy. The political noise comes on top and fuels the exceptionally bullish market mood. The escalation surround-ing Syria, the increasing US-Iran tensions and the uncertainty caused by Haftar’s health issues in Libya raise supply concerns but not global demand fears. We maintain our neutral view and see the oil market uncertainty elevated for the time being, which we mirror in a wide bull-bear scenario range.

A surprising US storage decline comes on top of Middle East tensions and lifts oil prices to new highs. Venezuela’s supply struggles prolong the market tightening. The elevated uncertainty suggests volatile but range-bound oil prices going forward.