Bank of Canada rates unchanged, but rate hikes still planned

At yesterday‘s Bank of Canada (BoC) April meeting, the policy rate was held unchanged at 1.25 per cent, as expected. More of interest were indications on the timing of further rate hikes later this year. After a temporary spell of weaker inflation data, but also increased uncertainty related to the renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Association (NAFTA), had interrupted rate normalisation which kicked-off in July 2017, the BoC indeed confirmed that more rate hikes would be needed “over time” to warrant the inflation target. Indeed, inflation has turned around again and rises in capacity utilisation and wage growth signal rising inflation pressure. Key will be the NAFTA talks, where any deterioration could lead to delays. However, the US recently sounded more accommodating in some of their demands, raising hopes of a successful, less incisive renegotiation. A further wildcard is the housing market, where new macroprudential measures in the mortgage space have finally lead to some slowing of house prices, but the full effect is not yet visible. We expect a very gradual path of rate normalisation from here, depending mostly on developments on the trade front, with two rate hikes this year.

Rate normalisation is poised to continue in Canada, albeit at a very gradual pace. As further rate hikes are already priced in, we expect only little further CAD strength from here – too small to embark on a bullish outlook.