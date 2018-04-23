UK's larger-than-expected inflation drop clouds rate expectations

Yesterday’s consumer price index (CPI) data for the month of March brought a larger than expected drop of the headline inflation gauge to 2.5 per cent (all numbers year-on-year). Market consensus had expected an unchanged rate of 2.7 per cent. In addition, core inflation (excluding energy and food prices) slipped to 2.3 per cent. The drop in inflation closer towards the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2 per cent inflation target suggests that the inflationary effects of the pound slide following the 2016 Brexit referendum are fading.

While this is a relief for UK consumers, who had been squeezed by negative real wages, lower inflation somewhat undermines the up-beat expectations for BoE rate hikes. For now, we continue to expect that a rate hike in May remains likely, as real wage growth, back in positive territory, and high levels of capacity utilisation suggest that inflation pressure is rising. Higher oil prices are a further wildcard for inflation.

The disappointment may, however, push back a second rate hike from late this year into next year – if at all. Indeed, the Brexit transition agreement is pushing back the effects of Brexit from 2019 to 2021. Nevertheless, political uncertainty surrounding Brexit remains a source of uncertainty for the UK economy. The pound sterling, which had been profiting from interest rate expectations as well as the UK government’s recent spring hiatus, halting the Brexit news flow, consolidated at EUR/GBP 0.87. Brexit negotiations on a final trade agreement post transition period will begin shortly and UK Prime Minister May is increasingly facing obstacles in parliament.

A recent shortfall in foreign direct investments shows that Brexit-related uncertainty is indeed having an impact on the UK economy, regardless of the transition agreement. We remain cautiously neutral in our pound outlook and doubt that the BoE’s rate hikes will sustainably strengthen the GBP.

Lower inflation tests but does not rule out the BoE’s rate hike in May. With political noise on Brexit to become louder again, higher rates will hardly strengthen the pound sustainably. We stick to our neutral outlook for the next 3 and 12 months at EUR/GBP 0.86 and EUR/GBP 0.88 respectively.